New Study India E-Tailing Market: Grow at a CAGR of 70.94 Percent

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the E-tailing market in India to grow at a CAGR of 70.94 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing penetration of technology in India. The E-tailing market in India has also been witnessing the extensive adoption in non-metro cities. However, the price wars among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/e-tailing-market-in-india-2011-2015-report.html



TechNavio's report, the E-tailing Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers India; it also covers the E-tailing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Flipkart.com, Futurebazaar.com, Myntra.com, and Yebhi.com.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Snapdeal.com, Ebay.in, Homeshop18.com, Naaptol.com, Infibeam.com, Tradus.com, Shopping.Indiatimes.com, IndiaPlaza.com, Shopperstop.com, Fashionandyou.com, Jabong.com, Crazeal.com, 99Labels.com, Shop.seventymm.com, BeStylish.com, Inkfruit.com, Firstcry.com, Timtara.com, Babyoye.com, Dealsandyou.com, Mydala.com, Khojguru.com, Getadiscount.com, Koovs.com, Fnp.com, 20North.com, Pepperfry.com, Fashionara.com, Ladyblush.com, Shopnineteen.com, Shop.inonit.com, Herstyle.in, Zovi.com, Teesort.com, Urbantouch.com, Lenskart.com, Watchkart.com, Bagskart.com, Yepme.com, Chhabra.com, Utsavfashion.in, Bedbathmore.com, Yes2fashion.com, Jewelskart.com, Araamshop.com, Healthkart.com, Naturalmantra.com, Bookadda.com, Crossword.in, Uread.com, Sports365.in, Mysportcart.com, Landmarkonthenet.com, Metroshoes.net, Libertyshoesonline.com, Bata.in, Fashos.com, Jewelsnext.com, Juvalia.in, and Bigbasket.com.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/e-tailing-market-in-india-2011-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com