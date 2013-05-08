New Study: Insurance Industry in Antigua and Barbuda, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Antigua and Barbuda, including:

The Antigua and Barbuda insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry

The challenges facing the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry



Summary

Antigua and Barbuda is classified as a developing economy and despite the nations small size, both in terms of GDP and population, insurance penetration as a percentage of GDP in the country is far greater when compared to that of major emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China and Russia. Insurance penetration stood at 6.3% in 2012, of which life insurance represented 4.6% and non-life constituted the remaining 1.6%.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Antigua and Barbuda:

It provides historical values for the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Antigua and Barbuda and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons To Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry and each segment within it

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future



Key Highlights

The Antigua and Barbuda insurance industry is highly competitive with 25 active market participants. In terms of distribution, the competition is moderate with eight agents and two brokers being active in the domestic insurance industry.

The Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) is the statutory regulatory body for the insurance industry in Antigua and Barbuda. The industrys regulations are outlined in the Insurance Act 13 of 2007.



As the performance of the insurance industry is closely correlated with the economic growth of a nation, the projected healthy economic growth in Antigua and Barbuda is expected to spur the demand for insurance products over the forecast period.

Crime and poverty are the major issues in Antigua and Barbuda and are likely to adversely impact tourism, which constitutes over 50% of the countrys GDP.



Summary

In Gibraltars open market, non-life insurance companies are inclined towards supplying a limited number of insurance classes. This has resulted in the prevalence of smaller firms, many of which have been established by shareholders who previously supplied insurance mediation. Passporting has been a key model for Gibraltarian insurers. Of the 63 firms operating in 2009, 21 passported their services into the UK, five into the EEA, 33 into both the UK and EEA states, while four passported services elsewhere. The Gibraltarian insurance industry grew at a CAGR of 17.4% during the review period. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. The growth was propelled by the strong performance of the non-life segment, which is largely dependent on the performance of EEA states, particularly the UK. Non-life is the largest segment and accounted for a share of 86.1% of the total insurance written premium value in 2012.



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Comoros, including:

The Comorian insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Comorian insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Comoros insurance industry

The challenges facing the Comoros insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Comoros insurance industry



