New Study: Insurance Industry in Bermuda, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Bermuda is one of the leading insurance centers in the world. The insurance industry is an integral part of the economy, with international business revenues accounting for more than 50% of the islands gross domestic product (GDP). A low regulatory burden, attractive tax environment and good infrastructure have been key drivers for the growth of insurance and also for the rise in the number of international companies in the island. The contraction in economic activities during the review period (2008-2012) and uncertain global market conditions had an impact on business revenues. The overall gross written premiums from the industry decreased moderately at a CAGR of 1.7% during the review period. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), the global economy is expected to improve, bringing with it favorable regulatory developments. The availability of an experienced workforce should, when combined with the low-cost advantage for running a business in the islands, drive the growth of the industry.



Bermuda is a British overseas territory, situated off the US east coast. It is one of the leading offshore financial centers in the world.

During the review period, the overall gross written premiums from the industry in Bermuda decreased moderately at a CAGR of 1.7%.

The non-life segment accounted for 53.9% of the total written premiums in 2012.

Bermuda is considered as one of worlds primary tax havens, with no corporation tax, withholding tax, capital gains tax, capital transfer tax, VAT, or sales tax for international companies. This no-tax administration will extend until at least 2016.

Over the forecast period, the percentage of reinsurance business generated from offshore markets is expected to increase.



