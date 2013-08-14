New Study on Big Data in Customer Relationship Management Market (CRM) Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The CRM Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the CRM market. These reports provide a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data have been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced ''on-the-ground'' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Overview:



Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a model of managing relationship and interaction between company and customer. This includes using technology for organizing, automating, and synchronizing all customer-related information like sales, marketing, services, support and more.



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Big Data represents more than just a collection of data sets that form a large quantity of data, which is difficult to process using traditional data processing applications. Big Data also represents a big business opportunity it is poised to do more than just improve CRM. Big Data and related analytics systems and processes are poised to revolutionize customer-provider relationships, interactions, and even business models.



This report evaluates the utilization of Big Data and analytics to optimize and transform customer relationship management (CRM) systems, processes, and procedures. The report includes case-studies for CRM systems that are employing Big Data. The provides analysis of companies providing Big Data solutions for CRM systems. The report also provides a view into the future of Big Data in CRM including challenges, opportunities, and outlook.



Report Benefits



Identify Big Data vendors to CRM

Understand the role of Big Data in CRM

Understand the challenges of Big Data in CRM

Identify CRM companies employing Big Data solutions

Understand CRM improvements from Big Data solutions

Gain insights into the future of CRM with Big Data and analytics



Companies in Report:



Avanade

Cegedim

Ecenta

Hexware

IBM

MetaSoftTech Solutions

Microsoft

Oracle

SalesLogix

WorkDigital

Zoho



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Target Audience:



Big Data companies

CRM systems developers

Governmental organizations

Telecommunications companies

Analytics and data reporting companies

Data storage and processing companies

Research and development organizations

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

Wireless and online CRM application developers

Retail and wholesale products and services companies



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