New Study on Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Big data is more than just one of the biggest buzz words in years. It represents a huge business opportunity to leverage arguably the most valuable enterprise asset: data about customers, operations, markets, competitors, and more.



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Organizations across nearly every industry find that they not only require to manage growing large data volumes in their real-time systems, but also to analyze that information so they can quickly make more optimal decisions to help them compete more effectively in the marketplace.



Companies across a wide range of industry verticals and market segments are beginning to leverage Big Data and analytics to produce insights from hidden information floating in a sea of raw data that is otherwise too costly to process and discover.



Report Benefits:



Learn about Big Data solutions and strategies for enterprise

Understand the challenges and benefits for enterprise Big Data

Identify the market opportunities for Big Data in industry verticals

Learn about Big Data and analytics vendor solutions and strategies



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Target Audience:



Big Data companies

Governmental organizations

Telecommunications companies

Analytics and data reporting companies

Data storage and processing companies

Research and development organizations

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

All industry verticals and market segments



Companies in Report:



Action

Aetna

Amazon

Amazon Web Services

Apache

apigee

Bloomberg

BloomReach

Capgemini

Computer Science Corp

Craigslist

Data Mining Research

Dataguise

Datameer

Ebizq

EMC

Facebook

Forbes

Forrester

General Electric

Globe Telecom

Google

HP

IBM

IDC

Instagram

Intel

Ironside

LinkedIn

Mashery

McKinsey Global

Microsoft

Oracle

Orkut

PadMapper

Pinterest

Programmable Web

RainStor

Riak

SAS

SpotFire

Tata Consultancy Services

Twitter

Walmart

Watalon

Wikipedia

Yahoo



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