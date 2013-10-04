New Study on Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Big data is more than just one of the biggest buzz words in years. It represents a huge business opportunity to leverage arguably the most valuable enterprise asset: data about customers, operations, markets, competitors, and more.
Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/big-data-opportunities-challenges-and-solutions-for-industry-verticals-report.html
Organizations across nearly every industry find that they not only require to manage growing large data volumes in their real-time systems, but also to analyze that information so they can quickly make more optimal decisions to help them compete more effectively in the marketplace.
Companies across a wide range of industry verticals and market segments are beginning to leverage Big Data and analytics to produce insights from hidden information floating in a sea of raw data that is otherwise too costly to process and discover.
Report Benefits:
Learn about Big Data solutions and strategies for enterprise
Understand the challenges and benefits for enterprise Big Data
Identify the market opportunities for Big Data in industry verticals
Learn about Big Data and analytics vendor solutions and strategies
Read All ICT Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html
Target Audience:
Big Data companies
Governmental organizations
Telecommunications companies
Analytics and data reporting companies
Data storage and processing companies
Research and development organizations
Cloud infrastructure and service providers
All industry verticals and market segments
Companies in Report:
Action
Aetna
Amazon
Amazon Web Services
Apache
apigee
Bloomberg
BloomReach
Capgemini
Computer Science Corp
Craigslist
Data Mining Research
Dataguise
Datameer
Ebizq
EMC
Facebook
Forbes
Forrester
General Electric
Globe Telecom
Google
HP
IBM
IDC
Instagram
Intel
Ironside
LinkedIn
Mashery
McKinsey Global
Microsoft
Oracle
Orkut
PadMapper
Pinterest
Programmable Web
RainStor
Riak
SAS
SpotFire
Tata Consultancy Services
Twitter
Walmart
Watalon
Wikipedia
Yahoo
Browse All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html
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2) The Wireless M2M Bible (http://www.researchmoz.us/the-wireless-m2m-bible-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-and-forecasts-2013-2018-report.html)
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