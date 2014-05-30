New Study on Future of the Danish Defense Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Future of the Danish Defense Industry" Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019



The Future of the Danish Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Denmark defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



- Over the review period, Danish defense expenditure registered a growth rate of 0.73%, to reach US$4.13 billion in 2014, from US$4.02 billion in 2010.

- Denmark's military expenditure is expected to reduce to US$3.9 billion by 2019, registering a CAGR of 0.21% over the forecast period.

- The country's military expenditure will be driven by its focus on enhancing the capabilities of its armed forces, to deploy force contributions at short notice to safeguard Danish interests at home and abroad, and for participation in NATO's operations and UN peacekeeping missions.

- The Defense Ministry is expected to procure fighter and multi-role aircraft, maritime helicopter, rotorcraft MRO, maritime security, air defense missile systems, radars and communication systems, artillery systems, ships, and cyber security, among many others.



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Synopsis



- This report offers detailed analysis of the Denmark's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants

- In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- Danish defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's spending patterns and modernization patterns

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country

- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Danish defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Denmark defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis



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Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry market trends for the coming five years

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

- A deep qualitative analysis of the Danish defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Force Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.



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