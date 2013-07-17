New Study on Future of the Netherlands Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Netherlands' defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/future-of-the-netherlands-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2018



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



Future of the Netherlands' Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the German defense industry.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171539



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



The Netherlands is one of the top 20 defense markets across the world, with a defense budget allocation of US$10.1 billion in 2013. Primarily driven by military modernization programs, and coast guard and internal security the country's defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of -0.31% during the period 2014-18. This decrease in spending is expected to be primarily due to the European debt crisis, which will force the Netherlands to cut its defense budget over the forecast period. The country's defense imports and exports recovered in 2012 and are expected to grow over the forecast period, as the country is expected focus on acquiring equipment for maritime security, C2/C4ISR, and homeland security infrastructure.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/