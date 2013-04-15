New Study on Global Advances in Molecular Imaging: A Market Coming of Age by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Since 2010, the market has seen stronger growth, helped by demand in under-penetrated markets, the adoption of newer-generation hybrid imaging technologies such as PET/CT and a move towards the use of PET from SPECT, necessitating the purchase of new PET systems.



The short-lived positron-emitting isotopes used in PET imaging are generally produced in a cyclotron and then synthesised on-site before patient administration. Although not requiring the use of a nuclear reactor, this limits the use of PET imaging to centres with access to a cyclotron and synthesis equipment. Therefore, a major development is the recent availability of smaller and cheaper cyclotrons which are designed to produce C-11 and F-18 isotopes economically and on-demand, without the need for radiochemistry or PET accelerator expertise.



The drive towards PET has been additionally boosted by advancement in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and the approval of Avid Radiopharmaceuticals’ Amyvid (florbetapir F-18 injection). Avid (owned by Eli Lilly) is the first company to achieve approval for a diagnostic PET tracer which estimates beta amyloid neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment. This is likely to become a busy marketplace with GE, Piramel and Navidea developing late-stage products whilst the focus of new research is targeting the tau proteins.



The MI market fundamentals remain solid and there are strong opportunities for growth within the industry. These are being driven by continued innovation and new product development, beneficial demographics, an ageing installed base of imaging equipment in the developed markets of the US and Europe, and the increasing adoption of MI technologies in emerging markets.



In particular, the increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases means that demand for faster and more accurate diagnosis, as well as drug development and pre-clinical study efforts, will continue to accelerate in coming years. In addition, MI technologies will become more widely adopted as clinical evidence is established as to their benefits, and new technological innovations continue to be brought to market, particularly related to the MI of cancer and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



In addition, the current lack of penetration for nuclear and molecular imaging in emerging economies is driving demand, where new facilities are being set up and lower-cost systems are in demand.



Many are concerned that the global economic downturn is blunting the rapid growth in the BRIC countries. Is this a time of exciting opportunity or commercial danger for medical manufacturers and how is the economic turmoil affecting each market? These reports separate fact from fiction and are essential in making sound, impartial business judgements.



For the last few years much interest and effort has been invested to better understand the first tier emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China. But as that understanding matures, the spotlight is increasingly being cast on tier two markets that combine large populations with low median age, significant unmet clinical need, and rising economic performance. These markets have become known collectively since 2009 by the acronym CIVETS..



