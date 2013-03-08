New Study on Global Cloud-Based Enterprise Content Management Market: Grow at a CAGR of 24.3 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Cloud-based ECM as a Part of Overall ECM

4.3 Five Forces Analysis

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Key Leading Countries

US

UK

Germany

7. Vendor Landscape



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cloud-based-enterprise-content-management-market-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management market to grow at a CAGR of 24.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for reduced total cost of ownership. The Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management market has also been witnessing an emerging hybrid approach to cloud solutions. However, concern over data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMC Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., and SpringCM Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Microsoft Corp., Alfresco Software Inc., IBM Corp., and KnowledgeTree Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cloud-based-enterprise-content-management-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com