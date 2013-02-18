New Study on Global Field Service Management Market: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- TechNavios analysts forecast the Global Field Service Management market to reach US$375.8 million by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to drive workforce productivity. The Global Field Service Management market has also been witnessing potential growth from the Small and Medium-sized Businesses segment. However, the cost of implementation poses the biggest challenge to adoption of field service management software.



TechNavios report, the Global Field Service Management Market 20112015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Field Service Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Oracle-Siebel, SAP AG, and Astea International Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



