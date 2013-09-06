New Study on Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016 New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Global Food Safety Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of stringent regulations and quality standards. The Global Food Safety Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing use of rapid testing methods to detect pathogens. However, the lack of compliance to food safety regulations and standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Food Safety Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-food-safety-testing-market-2012-2016-report.html



The key vendors dominating this space include Bureau Veritas SA, DNV Group, Intertek Group plc, and SGS SA.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Accugen Laboratories Inc., Adpen Laboratories Inc., Avomeen Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Campden BRI, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins US, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Idexx Laboratories Inc., MVTL Laboratories Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd., and 3M Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



Read All Food Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/food-market-reports-118.html



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 3: Global Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants 2012

Exhibit 4: Global Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants 2016

Exhibit 5: Global Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants 2012-2016

Exhibit 6: Global Pathogens Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 7: Global Pesticides Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 8: Global GMOs Testing Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 9: Global Toxins Testing Market 2012-0216 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Global Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Methods 2012



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com