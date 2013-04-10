New Study on Global Hydrogen Gas Market 2012-2016 by Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hydrogen Gas market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cleaner fuel. The Global Hydrogen Gas market has also been witnessing steady adoption toward steam reforming. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hydrogen Gas market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cleaner fuel. The Global Hydrogen Gas market has also been witnessing steady adoption toward steam reforming. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hydrogen Gas Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hydrogen Gas market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Praxair Inc., Linde AG., and L'Air Liquide S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Air Products & Chemical Inc., Hydrogenics Corp., Messer Group GmBh, Proton Energy Systems Inc., Teledyne Energy Systems Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., H2scan Corp., Alumifuel Power Corp., Airgas Inc., and Iwatani Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



