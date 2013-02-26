New Study on Global Sorbitol Market, 2012-2018: Latest Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This market research study analyzes the global market for sorbitol, estimating and forecasting the market from the consumption point of view, while segmentation has been carried out on various levels including products (liquid/syrup and crystal/powder), end users, applications, as well as on geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market. The report also analyses sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols, glycerols) and isosorbides.



Various sorbitol product forms analyzed in this study include liquid and crystal. Sorbitol applications estimated and forecasted include toothpaste, vitamin C, diabetic and dietetic foods and surfactants. End users estimated and forecasted covers cosmetic & personal care, chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals. Supplementary analysis has been carried out on sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for the production of polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols and glycerols) and isosorbides. Regional data has been provided on a regional as well as country level for the markets of North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Indonesia) and Rest of the World (ROW).



This report also includes Porters five forces model and value chain analysis of the market. Some of the key companies that deal in sorbitol include Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, SPI Pharma, Sigma- Aldrich, Gulshan Polyols, Merck and Sorini. The report provides an overview of the above companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in sorbitol, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation, for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows:



Global sorbitol market, by product type

Liquid Sorbitol

Crystal Sorbitol

Global sorbitol market, by application

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Diabetic and Dietetic food and beverage

Surfactants

Global sorbitol market, by end user

Cosmetic & Personal care

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Global sorbitol market, as a platform chemical

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerol

Isosorbide

Global sorbitol market, by geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Rest of the World (RoW)



