New Study on Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2012-2016 by MarketResearchReports.biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand from the Oil and Gas industry. The Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter market has also been witnessing the development of smart ultrasonic flowmeters. However, the increasing threat from cross-industry vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are GE Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Krohne Group, Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



