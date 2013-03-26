New Study on Global Winter Tire Market in Europe 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Winter Tire market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of government regulations. The Winter Tire market in Europe has also been witnessing the emergence of high-performance winter tires. However, the diverse range of winter tires is creating confusion among end-users and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Winter Tire Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Europe; it covers the Winter Tire market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Continental AG, Michelin SCA,Bridgestone Corp., and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Pirelli and C. SpA, Nokian Renkaat Oyi, TBC Corp., and Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.



