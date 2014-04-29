New Study on Internet of Things Business Index Leaders - Qualcomm: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Market Research Report On Internet Of Things (IOT) Leaders - Qualcomm: Global Industry Hope, Hype, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Growth & Forecast Attractiveness Research Report 2014 - 2019



The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era in which everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. One term used for this concept is "Object Hyperlink", which refers to the notion of extending the Internet to objects and locations in the real world. In other words, the Internet is associated with (or mapped to) the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.



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In all cases, there is a need for communication, which may occur over great distances or within close proximity to the item. Examples include everything from telemetry applications such as monitoring remote electric utility infrastructure via wireless connections via machine-to-machine (M2M) connections to proximity applications such as reader-tag interactions that occur via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions involving Near Field Communications (NFC) or other methods.



Leading companies in IoT are the pioneers in establishing the vision, infrastructure, technologies, and solutions for the networks, applications, and solutions that will power the future of non-human communications.



As part of its series of reports focused on Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders, this report evaluates: Qualcomm



This report is a must-read for anyone interested to learn more about IoT, leading companies, technologies, and solutions.



Save time and gain valuable insights into the current status of IoT, future direction, and market opportunities.



Target Audience:



Semiconductor companies

Embedded systems companies

Application developers and aggregators

Managed service and middleware companies

Wireless network operators and service providers

Data management and predictive analysis companies

Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies

Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers



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Table of Contents



1.0 QUICK FACTS 6



2.0 INTRODUCTION 7

2.1 HISTORY AND BACKGROUND 7

2.2 PRODUCTS 7

2.3 MISSION 9

2.4 VALUES 9

2.5 OBJECTIVES 9

2.6 KEY CUSTOMER GROUPS 9

2.6.1 QUALCOMM CDMA TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT (QCT) 9

2.6.2 QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGY LICENSING SEGMENT (QTL) 10

2.6.3 QUALCOMM WIRELESS & INTERNET SEGMENT (QWI) 10

2.6.4 QUALCOMM STRATEGIC INITIATIVES SEGMENT (QSI) 10

2.7 KEY COMPETITORS 11



3.0 LEADERSHIP 12

3.1 KEY EXECUTIVES 12

3.2 EXECUTIVE TEAM PROFILE 13



4.0 FINANCIALS 15

4.1 VALUATION RATIOS 15

4.2 PROFITABILITY (%) 15

4.3 CAPITAL STRUCTURE RATIOS 16

4.4 EFFICIENCY 16

4.5 LIQUIDITY RATIOS 16

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5.0 INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) 17

5.1 QUALCOMM\'S COMMITMENT TO IOE 17

5.1.1 ALLJOYN SOFTWARE CONNECTIVITY & SERVICES FRAMEWORK 17

5.1.2 IOE DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM 19

5.1.3 WIRELESS AND WIRED CONNECTIVITY 20

5.2 KEY EXECUTIVES & PROFILE 20

5.3 QUALCOMM\'S VISION FOR INTERNET OF EVERYTHING 21

5.3.1 KEY ELEMENTS THAT MAKE IT REAL FOR QUALCOMM 22

5.4 APPLICATION & SOLUTIONS 22

5.4.1 AUTOMOTIVE, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS 22

5.4.2 SMART ENERGY AND SECURITY 23

5.4.3 CONSUMER AND OTHER M2M 23

5.5 IOT PRODUCT FACTSHEET 24

5.5.1 QUALCOMM 1X ADVANCED (CDMA) 24

5.5.2 PROCESSORS 24

5.5.3 LTE CELLULAR CHIPSET 25

5.5.4 EV-DO 26

5.5.5 HSPA+ ADVANCED 27

5.6 QUALCOMM\'S PARTNERSHIPS TO BOOST IOE 27

5.7 LATEST NEWS AND HAPPENINGS 29

Table 1: Quick Facts 6

Table 2: Key Executives 12

Table 3: Valuation Ratios 15

Table 4: Profitability Ratios 15

Table 5: Capital Structure Ratios 16

Table 6: Efficiency Ratios 16

Table 7: Liquidity Ratios 16

Table 8: Qualcomm\'s AllJoyn Platform 18

Table 9: Mobile Health 23



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