New Study on the Outlook for Medical Devices in the Middle East & Africa by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- These quarterly updated reports analyse the issues



The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in the Middle East & Africa is published by Espicom Business Intelligence. Each report provides an individual and highly-detailed analysis of each market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection, and the price include 4 completely updated reports sent quarterly plus a comprehensive tabula review of healthcare data and details of local medical equipment distributors.



Egypt



Despite having one of the largest economies in the Middle East, per capita spending on health is one of the lowest in the region. In 2011, total health expenditure is estimated at US$10.6 billion, equal to 4.6% of GDP. In per capita terms, spending is estimated at US$123.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-outlook-for-medical-devices-in-the-middle-east-and-africa



Iran



The Iranian medical device market appears to have no coherent regulatory framework, and Iranian buyers are very thorough in evaluating products for purchase. It is therefore advised that overseas firms appoint a local agent with knowledge of relevant procedures. Imports account for an estimated 88.1% of the market, despite the manufacture of basic consumable items such as syringes, needles & catheters, dental instruments & fittings and orthopaedic appliances. Imports were valued at US$591.7 million in 2009, with Germany and the Netherlands being the leading suppliers. Consumable medical devices and diagnostic imaging apparatus were the most significant import sectors.



Israel



Israel has the largest medical device market in the Middle East region. Much of the market, at just under 80%, is supplied by imports, and a significant portion of these in value terms are dominated by “high-end” products falling under the diagnostic imaging apparatus category.



Jordan



Both the government and private sector are committed to upgrading and modernising Jordan’s healthcare provision. The country has a reputation in the region for its high standards of services provided. New public and private hospitals have been expanding and upgrading in recent years, providing good opportunities for companies in the provision of medical equipment.



Morocco



In 2012, the medical market is estimated at US$204.4 million. However, per capita medical device spending at around US$6 remains low, leaving considerable potential for further expansion. The local medical device manufacturing industry remains at an embryonic stage, leaving most sectors of the market reliant on foreign imports, which totalled US$201 million in the 12 months to July 2011.



Oman



Espicom estimates the Omani market for medical devices to stand at US$91 million in 2011, equal to US$27 per capita. The market as a whole is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.3% per annum to reach US$162 million by 2016. Collated data to full-year ending December 2011 show that imports grew by 1.1% over the previous corresponding period to reach US$59.8 million. The performance of the individual categories was mixed, with consumables (15.1%), orthopaedics (27.6%) and “other” medical devices (8.1%) posting positive growth rates while diagnostic imaging (-13.7%), dental products (-11.3%) and patient aids (-15.4%) fell during the period. As not all countries had reported their annual data at time of writing, we can expect a higher total once these are finalised.



Saudi Arabia



The government is working on expanding the health insurance sector, which in 2009, was valued at around SR5 billion (US$1.3 billion). This is expected to increase by a further SR2 billion (US$533 million) in the short term with new regulations introduced in January 2009 that will further expand the insurance scheme to Saudi nationals working in small and medium enterprises in the private sector. The large private sector companies already provide health insurance for their employers.



To Read The Complete Report with : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166283

South Africa



The long term growth prospects of the South African medical device market will be strongly influenced by the ANC government’s policies in regards to the new National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, the promotion of public-private partnerships to develop and upgrade hospitals, the serious shortage of healthcare personnel and an urgent need to effectively address the AIDS crisis in the country.



UAE



The UAE’s economy is heavily dependent on the price of oil. Per capita GDP is very high, ranked among the top 20 in the world, and in 2011 is estimated at US$51,285. Real GDP growth of just 3.6% is expected for 2011, but this is projected to reach 6.2% in 2016. As a percentage of GDP, healthcare expenditure is low, but in per capita terms, spending is among the top 20 in the world. Overall health expenditure is estimated at US$8.7 billion in 2011, equal to 2.4% of GDP. Per capita spending is US$1,248.



Latest Reports:



Europe Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Reports: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166284



The Europe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Reports feature independent forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.



Europe Medical Devices Reports: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166285



The Europe Medical Devices Reports provide the latest available data, expert analysis and our independent 5-year forecasts for key European markets. Each country report covers political risk, the business environment, and macro-economic and industry prospects set against assumptions for the global economy.



Hemendra Parmar

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

sales@marketResearchReports.biz

website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

BLog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/