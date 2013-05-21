New Study on Worldwide Contraceptives Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2012 - 2018

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Worldwide Contraceptives Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2012 - 2018” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Worldwide Contraceptives Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2012 - 2018” to its database
Contraceptive drugs and devices are temporary birth control methods and function majorly by altering the mechanism of ovulation and acting as physical barriers between the sperm and ovary. This report holds the market estimation of the global contraceptives market in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018, considering the base year 2011 as. In addition, current market trends and recent developments are taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global contraceptives market.
To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/contraceptives-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018
The overall contraceptives market is categorized on the basis of products into two major categories namely contraceptive drugs and contraceptive devices. The contraceptive drugs market is further sub-segmented into contraceptive pills, injectables and contraceptive sponges and the contraceptive devices market is sub-segmented into male and female contraceptive devices. The male contraceptive devices consist of male condoms and the female contraceptive devices consist of female condoms, diaphragms, sponges, vaginal rings, subdermal contraceptive implants and intra uterine devices (copper and hormonal). The market for all these segments and sub-segments is estimated for the period 2012 – 2018 in terms of value (USD million).
The market is also forecasted in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018 for four major geographic regions namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.
Some of the key market players of the global contraceptives market include Merck, Bayer HealthCare, Church & Dwight, Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., Pfizer, Agile Therapeutics, Biosante Pharmaceuticals, Mayer Laboratories, Pantarhei Bioscience and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of parameters such as company overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits, financial overview and recent developments.
The global contraceptive market is categorized into the following segments
To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139020
Contraceptives Market by Products
Contraceptive Drugs
Oral Contraceptive Pills
Contraceptive Injectables
Topical Contraceptives
Contraceptive Devices
Male Contraceptive Devices (Male Condoms)
Female Contraceptive Devices
Female Condoms
Diaphragms
Sponges
IUDs
Hormonal IUDs
Copper IUDs
Subdermal Contraceptive Implants
Vaginal Rings
Contraceptives Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Latest Report:
Powder Coatings Market For Automotive, Electronics, Architectural And Industrial Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 – 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167913
Increasing demand from end-use industries and growing technological advances coupled with a favorable regulatory scenario has resulted in significant increase in market penetration for powder coatings across a host of applications. This market research report comprises a detailed description on the forecast and analysis of the powder coatings market on a global as well as regional level. The forecasted demand is based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of drivers and restraints of the powder coatings market and their impact on the growth of t...