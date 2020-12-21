Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Plant-based Protein Market



Plant-based proteins have garnered immense importance across the world with their ability to meet the rising demand for proteins from non-meat sources. Plant-based meat substitutes have been recognized as a healthy source of proteins that confer numerous socio-economic and health benefits. The increasing consciousness pertaining to health and the changing dietary preference of the consumers is predicted to bolster the need for plant-based protein market. The global Plant-based Protein Market is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 7.0% to reach a valuation of USD 16.63 million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.



Market Drivers



Rising consumer preference shift to vegetarian food, and the growing vegan population is bolstering the demand for plant-based proteins. Major factors contributing to the progress of the industry are increasing occurrences of lactose intolerance, glutamic disorders, heart disorders, and type 2 diabetes. Augmenting demand for protein-rich diet, rising concern surrounding animal-based products, and the preference for organic food are further forecasted to propel the industry's progress. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the industry as the sales for plant-based foods saw a massive surge during the period. This can be accredited to the changing consumer patterns to incorporate healthier and safer products in their diet.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)



Regional Analysis



North America is forecasted to command the market owing to the escalating vegan population in the area coupled with increased adoption of sports and nutritional supplements and the presence of key companies in the region. The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the rapidly-growing market during the forecast timeframe owing to the rapid urbanization, evolved eating habits, and the accelerating progression in the agriculture sector.



