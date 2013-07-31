New Study Prompts NYC Dermatology Practice to Talk to Patients About the Seriousness of Mole Removal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- On the heels of a sobering new study that was recently released from the Mayo Clinic showing that melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, has increased by eightfold in women less than 40 years of age, Schweiger Dermatology (www.schweigerderm.com) starts a new campaign to get younger female patients in for regular mole checks and mole removal. “Our providers are shifting the conversation to skin cancer awareness with all of our patients,” says Dr. Eric Schweiger, the founding dermatologist of Schweiger Dermatology in Midtown Manhattan. “We want all of our patients—regardless of the reason of their visit—to be informed and up to date on the latest findings about skin cancer.”



Dr. Schweiger and his team are now making it a point to talk to patients about how to determine if their moles are showing warning signs of skin cancer and if they are candidates for mole removal. The providers are teaching each patient the ABCDE rule of melanoma prevention. The letter “A” is for asymmetry (if one side of the mole differs than the other half), “B” is for border (an irregular border is a cause for concern), “C” is for color variation (a difference in color), “D” is for diameter (if a mole is over 6 mm), and “E” stands for evolving (any mole that has changed size, shape or color needs to be evaluated by a dermatologist).



If patients find that a mole fits any of those criteria, the dermatologists at Schweiger Dermatology will then perform a biopsy to see if the mole needs to be removed. There are several different methods of mole removal employed at Schweiger Dermatology, including laser mole removal. The doctors will decide which method is most appropriate for each individual patient. An annual total body exam is recommended for each and every patient with moles to check for suspicious moles. Regular mole checks can save lives. To book an appointment for a mole check call (212) 283-3000.



About Schweiger Dermatology

Schweiger Dermatology, founded by Eric S. Schweiger, M.D., a Board Certified Manhattan dermatologist, is a state of the art dermatology facility located in midtown New York City. Schweiger Dermatology specializes in using the latest techniques to provide non-surgical cosmetic treatments to its patients. Dr. Schweiger, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, has published several articles on laser surgery.