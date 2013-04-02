New Study Released by the Journal of Medicinal Food Claims That Emulin Is Effective in Lowering Blood Glucose Levels in Type 2 Diabetes

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, on research conducted at the Diabetes and Glandular Disease Clinic, a recognized Center of Excellence by the American Diabetes Association, has shown that taking Emulin(TM) decreased blood glucose levels by up to 20 percent. These results state that Emulin is effective in reducing blood glucose in type 2 diabetics.



“The study confirms that Emulin(TM), if consumed regularly, could not only have the acute effect of lowering the glycemic impact of foods but chronically lower background blood glucose levels of type 2 diabetics” says Dr. Joseph Ahrens.



In the trial, participants with confirmed type 2 diabetes were divided into one of four groups: Emulin(TM) /no medication; placebo/metformin; placebo/Emulin(TM); Emulin(TM) /metformin. Emulin(TM) performed equal to or better than metformin, the most widely prescribed drug for diabetes. The most significant reduction in blood glucose occurred in the participants in the Emulin(TM) /metformin group, demonstrating the efficacy of Emulin(TM) in decreasing blood glucose in type 2 diabetics. This finding suggests that Emulin(TM) may be effective for weight-loss and weight management.



“Emulin(TM) is the most functional supplement for diabetics that we’ve ever seen in the marketplace. It’s truly revolutionary,” says Russ Anderson, President of Anderson Global Group. “We’re pleased to partner with VREV LIMITED, to ensure Emulin(TM) helps as many people as possible.”



As part of an exclusive arrangement with ATM Metabolics, LLC, VREV LIMITED, has entered a partnership with Anderson Global Group, LLC (AGG), to be the exclusive supplier of the patented Emulin(TM) formulation.



“We saw how effective Emulin(TM) is and through Diabetix and GC7X, our over-the-counter products can help thousands of health and weight conscious people.” says Andrew Nagy, director, media relations, VREV LIMITED. “This study confirms what we’ve heard from our customers, Emulin(TM) works.”



The study is available in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/jmf.2012.0069



