New Study Report on Defense Business Confidence Market Research Report Q4 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013



“Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines executive opinion about the current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the defense industry, and forecasts the companies' and industry's growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, 47% and 38% of respondents expressed a positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects over the next six months, respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



'Expansion into new markets', 'customer retention', and 'improving operational efficiency' are the most preferred priorities by industry executives operating globally.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Defense Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months.



Key Features and Benefits



The report projects the current, and future operating conditions of the defense industry, and allows readers to make informed business decisions.

The report drives revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues including the key growth regions.

Readers will be provided with a clear uncovering of the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key priorities likely to affect the industry's growth prospects.

The report clearly forecasts the change in supplier prices of various products, which are likely to influence the industry's growth prospects over the next six months.

Identifies the major changes in customer confidence levels in the defense industry over the next six months.



Key Market Issues



Globally, 42% of respondents state that they are operating in a 'stable' economic environment, while 33% state that the current economic conditions are 'unfavorable'.

Industry executives across the globe highlight 'the state of the global economy', 'the performance of North American economies', and 'new government proposals' in their area of operations as key concerns over the next six months.

The highest percentage of executives expects an optimistic outlook over company and industry confidence during the next six months.

Overall, 'expansion into new markets' is the most preferred priority by executives operating across all the four regions.

Executives forecast that 'power and energy' prices will rise by 4% over the next six months.



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Key Highlights



Across the global defense industry, executives operating in Asia-Pacific forecast the highest increase in staff hiring activities over the next six months.

An analysis of responses by global defense industry executives reveals that the Rest of the World is forecast to witness the smallest sales growth, just 0.7% over the next six months.

Executives highlight 'the state of the global economy' as a key concern in Asia-Pacific that could impact company performance levels over the next six months.

'IT infrastructure' and 'New product development' will be two areas where industry executives expect to increase expenditure the most over the next six months.

Globally, developing contingency plans to deal with government is the least preferred priority among defense industry executives.



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- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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