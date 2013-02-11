New Study Reveals Being Thankful Raises Energy Levels - God Word First Offers Tips on Thankfulness

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- God's Word First, a website that promotes a uniquely powerful form of worship and praying to God as a means to raising one's own emotional energy level, promotes the view that "thankfulness" is a very strong emotion that can bring about many blessings.



"Thankfulness is a chief cornerstone in God's will for us," says Minister Daniel Sweet who is head of God's Word First, which promotes the view that people are commanded by God to be thankful, and uses the following, among other scripture verses to authenticate such a claim:



- "In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you." 1 Thessalonians 5:18



- "Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful." Colossians 4:1-3



- "I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify him with thanksgiving." Psalm 69:30



Claiming that walking with God along the high road of thanksgiving will help people find all the delights and blessings they seek after, Minister Sweet says that in order to protect one's thankfulness, people ought to remember they reside in a fallen world, where blessings and sorrows intermingle freely.



"Sadly, a constant focus on adversity defeats far too many Christians. They walk through a day that is brimming with beauty and brightness, seeing only the grayness of their own dark thoughts. Neglecting the practice of giving thanks has darkened their minds," notes the leading expert on advanced biblical studies.



Thankfulness, according to the spokesperson, takes a certain amount of mental discipline a high level of positive emotional energy. "This takes practice. It may not come to you overnight, however with the right tools you can certainly achieve more thankfulness in your daily life among people and in your walk with God," said the source, which offers the following tips on how people can be more thankful and raise their emotional energy level:



1. Believe and have faith. You believe in God, He is with you always. Therefore, believe and know that all will work itself out because it all eventually always does when God is involved.



2. Music. Listen to some of your favorite songs and artists that you know will lift your spirits. Music is tonic for the soul.



3. Do something you love. Doing something for yourself is a very good way to help raise your awareness of being thankful. Special time with loved ones, a hobby, playing a musical instrument, an athletic activity. Make sure you MAKE the time to do what you LOVE every day.



4. Eat healthy. It is very important to have a well-balanced diet with good eating habits. Foods known to help increase your health, mental clarity and overall well being are whole organics and fresh foods such as raw vegetables, fruits, berries and nuts. Also, drinking lots of fresh clear water to flush out your toxins is a really helpful way to raise our energy level and stay healthy.



5. Eliminate worry. Worry doubt and fear are negative emotions that lead us away from being thankful to God. By eliminating worrying you are reducing the impact of stress in your life. Stay focused on the Holy Spirit and the guidance it brings. The holy spirit will lead you toward positive feelings of trust, faith and believing which in turn produces feelings of thankfulness.



6. Read. Whatever it is that you are drawn to that makes you feel good, read it and enjoy. The Bible is always a great choice of reading material to start with!



7. Teach others. Teaching is uplifting and a very healthy way for you to express thankfulness to God. Teaching reminds you of God's grace and mercy toward others. Teaching others by sharing your knowledge and wisdom is a great remedy for the next time you are feeling sad.



Read more tips in the full article about the gift of thankfulness by clicking here: gods-word-first.org/inspirational/thankfulness.html



Daniel Sweet concludes that if people keep in mind that if they do not receive exactly what they want, then maybe God has something better in store for them. "Remain thankful for all the good and seemingly bad things that happen to you. Know that when you are being guided by the Holy Spirit, the Apostle Paul says, '…all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.' (Romans 8:28). And then believe that all will fall right into place," says the biblical research expert.



About God's Word First International

For further information on how to have a spiritually and emotionally fulfilling lifestyle through manifesting the gift of holy spirit and find tips on how to be more thankful and raise your emotional energy level, please visit the Minister's YouTube channel: youtube.com/GodsWordFirst



Media Contact:

God's Word First International

P.O. Box 3406

Vista, CA. 92085 USA

Email: support@gods-word-first.org

http://www.gods-word-first.org/inspirational/thankfulness.html