New Study Says Active Pre-Teens Do Better in School

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- A recent study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, reports that young people participating in moderate to vigorous physical activity have a increase in academic performance.



Researchers compared the amount and intensity of activity by 11 year olds to data from standardized tests at ages 11, 13 and 16. The more time spent in exercise at age 11, showed better performance on some tests at the same age.



Event more surprising, was active kids at a young age, also showed better test performance years later.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com