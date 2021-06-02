New Study Show Potential Link Between Oral Hygiene and COVID-19 Severity

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- However, some studies suggest poor oral health may play a part in a person's likelihood to contract COVID-19.



The new virus makes its entry point through the mouth, eyes, and nose. Cells in the tongue, gums, and teeth have angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2), a protein receptor that allows viruses to enter into cells.



People with poor oral health tend to have ACE2 receptors in their mouths, potentially furthering their likelihood of contracting the virus.



Poor oral hygiene harms the immune system as a whole, especially in the cardiovascular system. People with poor oral hygiene tend to have weaker immune systems. With a weakened immune system, it can be harder to fight off the COVID-19 virus.



In a study conducted by the University of Health Sciences in Instanbul, Ali ?irin - one of the authors - explains the link as, "The oral cavity hosts respiratory pathogens and we see a higher risk of pneumonia in patients who have periodontal diseases. For this reason, we believe that strengthening oral and dental health can help decrease the severity of COVID-19 symptoms."



The study was conducted with a sample group of 1,500 people between the ages of 20 and 65 who all tested positive for COVID-19. The participants' oral exam records and x-ray scans were included in the study.



"When we compared the data statistically, those who had severe dental damage, or the group with the worst dental and oral health so to speak, suffered more severely from COVID-19," ?irin said.



These results do not provide a definitive answer on whether or not poor oral health is a direct link to COVID-19 or its severity, but instead continues to highlight how important oral health is.



