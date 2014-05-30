Glendora, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- A study just released by the University of California, Davis' Center for Watershed Sciences says the state's ongoing dry conditions will deal a "severe blow" to irrigated agriculture and farm communities in California's Central Valley -- one of the most productive agricultural regions on earth -- while costing the state around $1.7 billion.



The third year of the current drought has leaders scrambling to cope with the impossible task of delivering much needed supplies to agricultural, industrial and residential users. Due to the urgency of this situation, a low cost, environmentally friendly breakthrough has been rushed into production and is bringing hope to city and municipal reservoir operators across the nation. These hollow, plastic ‘Conservation Balls’ are being manufactured in Southern California by XavierC, LLC.



According to president Sydney Chase, “more water evaporates from reservoirs than is consumed by humans and over 90% of evaporation can be prevented. During summertime, it is possible to save 24,154 gallons per day (per acre foot of water) or an astounding 814,627 gallons per month.” Conservation balls are 4” hollow plastic spheres with a small amount of ballast inserted to prevent blowing away in high winds. These Conservation Balls are inserted in large numbers to cover any body of water.



Not only do Conservation Balls save water from evaporation, but birds and other animals are kept out and algae is prevented from forming. During research and development of Conservation Balls, it has not been easy to meet all the stringent health and safety requirements necessary to implement Conservation Balls into the drinking water environment. All of these challenges have been overcome. The manufacture of XavierC LLC Conservation Balls are ISO 9000 certified and are NSF certified safe for placement in drinking water.



MORE



NEW STUDY SHOWS HIGH COST OF 3RD YEAR OF DROUGHT



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See the video here: http://youtu.be/oRZ3jT9cQag



Xavier C, LLC is the leading authority in the production and implementation of



Conservation Balls. Conservation Balls provide a portable floating cover that automatically adjusts to the water level, therefore, becoming the low cost environmentally friendly way to save thousands of dollars each month by preventing evaporation of water in reservoirs.



Conservation Balls are produced in a large 90,000 square foot manufacturing facility, located in southern California. The factory is ISO 9000 certified and hollow plastic XavierC Conservation Balls are NSF certified safe for placement in drinking water and city and municipal reservoirs. The facility employs 100 full time staff operating 3 shifts up to 7 days a week to accommodate all production needs and schedules.



For more information contact:



Sydney Chase

sydney@xavierc.net

(626) 385-8262

XavierC, LLC

1220 Pennell Drive

Glendora, California 91740

http://www.XavierCLLC.com