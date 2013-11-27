New Study Shows It's Never Too Late to Start Exercising

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- New information released by the British Journal of Sports Medicine has provided insight into a link between healthy aging and physical activity, no matter when the physical activity began.



Research involving 3,500 participants age 64 or older found that those who regularly exercised at moderate to vigorous levels at least once per week were 3-4 times more likely to stay healthy when compared to their peers who remained sedentary. The researchers defined “healthy aging” as surviving without developing major diseases, mental health issues or other physical and cognitive impairments.



While those who had been engaging in physical activity the longest were the healthiest overall, those who began exercising at the beginning of the study were still healthier than those who remained sedentary. This proves that physical activity is beneficial for everyone, no matter what age the activity begins at.



“It’s well worth getting into the habit of keeping active, as we know it can help reduce the risk of heart disease along with many other conditions,” said Doireann Maddock who helped with the research. She said any activity is good, but older adults should aim for at least 150 minutes per week of activity that is demanding enough to raise body temperature and make the person breathe harder.



Exercise provides physical and mental benefits that are only just beginning to be discovered, and it’s never too late to begin a program and start reaping the rewards. Part of healthy aging involves investing in personal care, and exercise is and continues to be worth the time and effort involved in working to make that activity part of a person’s daily routine.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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