New Study Shows Obtaining an MBA Pays off – ‘Online MBA Guides’ Helps Students Pick the Top Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- According to the latest 2012 Alumni Perspectives Survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), MBA graduates from 2000-2011 typically recouped one-third of their financial investment in their graduate degree within the first year after graduation and 100 percent four years after graduation. Even more encouraging, 10 years after graduation alumni nearly doubled their return on investment.



For prospective students, these figures prove that obtaining an online MBA degree still pays off and puts them in a valuable position with current and potential employers.



When selecting the best online MBA program, there are a number of things to consider.



Due to the increasing number of schools offering online MBA degrees, it is essential for students to diligently research the different programs available as they can vary greatly in flexibility, cost and outcome.



For individuals who currently hold a job and will be acquiring their online MBA degree while still employed, in addition to considering a program’s costs, requirements and success rates there are a host of extra benefits and offerings to contemplate.



According to OnlineMBAGuides.org, “When you search for a university offering online MBA degrees, you will want a program that offers complete flexibility to work with your schedule. Having 24-hour access to lectures, course study and exams is vital. Some of the best accredited online MBA programs offer some great features that include streaming video lectures, mobile access to course work, and MP3 or MP4 downloadable files.”



