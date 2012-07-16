New Study Shows That Teenagers Pay Nearly Double What Adults Pay for Auto Insurance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/, has released a study that shows the effect that age has on auto insurance rates.



The auto insurance provider, which is based in Manhattan, New York, proved what many parents and teens have suspected for years: age is one of the many factors that insurance companies look at when figuring out how much to charge for car insurance premiums. In the case of auto insurance, falling into one of these “higher risk” age brackets can lead to much higher rates.



The study, which is detailed in an article that is posted on the insurance provider’s website, http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/learning-center/how-age-affects-auto-insurance-rates/, shows that young drivers—and especially young males—have the highest auto insurance rates in America. This is due largely in part to teenagers’ less-than-stellar driving record.



“Research shows that young drivers are more likely to be reckless behind the wheel,” 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com noted in their study.



“ In fact, statistics show that inexperienced drivers (both male and female) are more likely to file a claim or get a traffic violation, such as a speeding ticket. Because of this, most insurance companies make people wait until they are 25 years old til they start normal, ‘adult’ insurance rates.”



While some people contend that older drivers should also pay more for their auto insurance, statistics show that fewer than 1 percent of people age 65 and older will die as the result of a car accident. On the other hand, car accidents are the leading cause of death for people who are between 15 and 20 years of age.



The recently posted study also includes a chart that illustrates very clearly what the average insurance rates are for one-person policies with the same amounts of liability coverage. The chart, which is broken down by age groups, shows that those in the 16 to 19 year age range pay an average of $2,999 for their premiums, while young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 pay $2,040.



These rates steadily fall as the age ranges grow higher; for example, adults who are 45 to 49 can expect to pay about $1,478—less than half of what their teenage counterparts do.



As 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com noted, even teenagers can still find ways to save on car insurance. The website has many guides and tools that will help drivers of any age find the most reasonable quotes for their premiums. As noted in an article on the site, http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/insurance-companies/ the company works with a wide variety of the most well-known and respected insurance companies in the country.



