New Study Validates Importance of Personalized Recognition of Employees

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Recent studies show the importance of tailored, non-cash incentives, which has been completed by the Incentive Research Foundation. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives released the results of the IRF study that goes to show how effective travel incentive programs are. “This important study underlines what we have experienced in our business while dealing with today’s highly-educated work force," stated Bruce Rickert, President of PPS. “The ability to customize a plan to employee desires and specific corporate goals is crucial in the evolving work place.”



With this validation from the IRF study, more organizations will be able to implement incentive travel programs that will recognize employees for their hard work. Employers must understand that some individuals are not motivated by money, simply stated by the president of IRF Melissa Van Dyke, “The study found that not all people are motivated by money factors alone. Rewards that celebrate the mastery of a skill…are very effective.” In order to have the most the effective travel incentive programs in place are determined by key factors that are identified by the experts when it comes to developing these programs.



Following the study, chairman of the IRF board of trustees, Jeff Broudy emphasized delivering programs with non-cash incentives. That being said, Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is proud to offer customized programs based on the industry and organizations mission to create the most successful travel program for their staff. President of Peak Performance in his finals words about the recent study says, “It excites us to have independent research support what has driven our business to its current level of success. We continue to refine and announce programs that offer companies the opportunity to personalize incentives in travel and other areas. It is this personal approach that drove our recent introduction of the ‘Build Your Own’ individual travel incentives. We value the opportunity to fill the gap between a company’s human resources department and a personal role in providing incentives that motivate and excite employees.”



About Peak Performance Services, Inc. (PPS)

Peak Performance Travel Incentives is an incentive-based travel, tour, and meeting management company located in Jamison, Pennsylvania. The company serves business clients worldwide and offers a variety of services for their clients including group incentive travel, individual incentive travel, and travel for corporate meetings. Peak Performance Travel Incentives provides businesses in every market sector and industry with incredible travel experiences by using their worldwide network of partners to craft memorable business trips and vacation packages.



For more information about general corporate incentive travel and corporate event planning and management visit http://www.ppsmeetings.com/.