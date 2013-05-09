New Study: World Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Industry Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:



Antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Polyclonal Antibodies



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 1,000 links to online copies of actual antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibody dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibody dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading antibody deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top big biotech companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibody partnering deals signed and announced since 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy focus and specific technology type . Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2007.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by antibody partnering company A-Z ,deal type, stage of development type and therapy type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of antibody technologies and products.



Report scope



Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life antibody deals

Access to over 1,000 antibody contract documents

The leading antibody deals by value since 2007

Most active antibody dealmakers since 2007

The leading antibody partnering resources



In Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



