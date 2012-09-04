New Styles of Dickies and Red Kap Work Pants Available at Bestbuyuniforms.com

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Looking for the perfect work pants to match your company uniform? Well, look no more. Best Buy Uniforms & Promos is here to save your day. With a complete line of shirts, pants, and accessories, you can truly never go wrong with a Best Buy Uniform & promos work uniform set.



Work uniforms are one of the ways by which you can set the professional tone in your company. Not only that, a client seeing your staff in uniform is also led to believe that you are serious about your business, and would really like to show them just how professional you are. With that being the case, you therefore have to make sure that you pick the right uniform set for your company and staff.



Best Buy Uniforms and Promos prides itself in being one of the market leaders when it comes to quality work uniforms and accessories at the lowest prices. Aside from work shirts, chef uniforms, and kitchen accessories, they also now carry a comprehensive line of work pants that can match any work shirt that your company might have. From double knee work pants to Industrial Flat Front Pant to waterproof pants from the top manufacturers like Dickies, Red Kap, and Cornerstone, Best Buy Uniforms & Promos is sure to have it.



You can choose to have cuffs to go with your pants, or go for either wide leg or slim fit. Best Buy Uniforms & Promos would even give you the option to choose from polyester, wool, or cotton as material for your work pants. Work pants designs are also available for both male and female employees. There are many other uniform suppliers available like Cintas, but Best Buy Uniforms really sets the bar on quality and price where you can place your order easily and safely online anytime.



Regardless of what industry you are in, if it is work pants that you are looking for, you can shorten your search by heading to http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=71



Contact:

500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA

Telephone

Toll-Free: 1.800.345.1924

Local: 412.461.4600

Fax: 412.461.4016

customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com



Website:



http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/

http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=8

http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/detail.asp?id=Dickie-2112372