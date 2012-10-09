New Styles of Outerwear Including Port Authority, Columbia, Nike, and Ogio Jackets at Best Buy Uniforms

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Different jobs require different work clothes. For some, a casual shirt and pants would do the trick. There are, however, some people who have to bundle themselves quite nicely in order to ensure that they do not freeze to death. In situations like these, the insulated jackets of Best Buy Uniforms & Promos would definitely do the trick.



Best Buy Uniforms & Promos is one of the leading providers of office uniforms and other corporate attire. As part of their aim to provide everything that a business would need in terms of clothing to ensure a professional atmosphere, Best Buy Uniforms & Promos has recently launched their insulated jacket line.



Insulated jackets typically feature a number of layers in order to make sure that the wearer is safe from extreme cold. In most cases, these layers trap air which, in turn, provides the needed insulation. Because of the layers that they have, insulated jackets typically limit one’s mobility. Such is not the case with Best Buy Uniforms & Promos insulated jackets as their lines are made of lightweight materials that are sure to allow the wearer to move around comfortably. What’s more, you can make use of these jackets in order to let the world know about your company. Just have your company logo or name sewn on the breast part or the back part and you already have a walking advertisement.



If you would like to make sure that your employees are still safe and warm even during the coldest of winters, get them an insulated jacket from Best Buy Uniforms & Promos by heading to http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=235 . Major credit cards are accepted both in their Homestead shop as well as in their online store.



