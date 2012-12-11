New Suite of Vinyl Banner Printing Products Unveiled at Popular NY Web Print Shop 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched a new suite of vinyl banners printing products for businesses featuring more vinyl sizes, lower holiday pricing, and more printing and finishing options. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, yard sign printing, large format printing, wine labels and other custom printing applications.



Vinyl banners are always a great way to realize low-cost and highly-effective marketing and promotional campaigns. The banners are cheap to buy and print, and they can be deployed indoors or outdoors. Vinyl banners are durable and can withstand normal wear and tear. Some vinyl banners are UV-coated and can remain bright for many months while also resisting the effects of the weather.



4OVER4.COM provides customers with an extensive collection of high quality vinyl banners which meet industrial specifications for various marketing, promotional and other applications.



“Online Printing Authority” 4OVER4.COM has launched an extensive new suite of vinyl banners featuring 13oz scrim vinyl in sizes from 8" x 8" to 59.5" x 100". Custom "any size" prints are also available from 4OVER4.COM with between 1 and 100 prints available per order. Standard vinyl sizes now available from 4OVER4.COM include 48" x 96", 24" x 60", 24" x 72", 24" x 84", 24" x 36", 24" x 48" and 36" x 72".



"Vinyl banners are a top-of-the-line promotional and marketing tool. When strategically designed and located, they can generate amazing marketing results and short-term returns on investment," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about indoor vinyl banners printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Indoor-Banners, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.