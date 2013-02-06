Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Twenty new homes are available in the new Summerlin Homes development of Evans Georgia. These quality new construction homes have been built in a concerted effort by Bill Beazley Homes, Pierwood Construction & Downeast Homebuilders. Potential homeowners can opt between finished homes and several new construction options. All of these outstanding new properties are available through Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



Each of the new options in Summerlin Homes features several upscale amenities. Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and fireplaces are standard features in each of these outstanding units. Every unit features fresh sod and newly laid sprinkler systems in the front and rear yards. Summerlin Homes features extensive sidewalks and streetlight systems throughout the community, giving it an open and friendly feeling.



The professional construction efforts of Pierwood Construction, Downeast Homebuilders and Bill Beazley Homes have ensured the neighborhood is functional and well-designed. Summerlin Homes features new power and utility lines, including easily accessed conduits for maintenance. The new Evans, GA development is located well within the range of the Greenbrier schools, including Greenbrier Elementary, Middle and High Schools.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate is working to place potential homeowners into these outstanding Summerlin Homes properties as soon as possible. Prudential Beazley Real Estate has programs available for 100% financing. They are also currently offering cash rebates for qualified homeowners that are moving into Summerlin Homes. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is working in conjunction with Bill Beazley Homes, Downeast Homebuilders & Pierwood Construction to offer potential homeowners as many options as possible in the new Summerlin Homes Development.



To learn more about Summerlin Homes please visit http://www.prubeazleyrealestate.com/community.cfm?cid=7



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775