San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) releases new data on identity theft for the first time. The survey found that 57.6 Americans believe that identity theft is a problem in the United States, and that it is getting worse.



“Statistics prove and the media frequently portrays that identity theft is the fastest-growing crime in America,” said BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s Website Manager John Toolson. “One of our objectives for this survey was to see if consumers all around the nation believed the same thing, that identity theft crimes are on the rise. If the people don’t believe identity theft is occurring, then identity theft protection services might as well not exist.”



Other results include:

- 26.1 percent of people don’t follow identity theft-related news or topics

- 12.3 percent of respondents believe that identity theft is a problem, but that the issue is getting better

- 4.0 percent of surveyors don’t think identity theft is a problem at all in the United States



With more than 1,000 responses to the survey, BIDTC was able to generate key findings related to the demographics of the respondents.



Women showed higher responses to being aware and cautious of identity fraud than men. More women were also apt to following identity theft news. The BIDTC team concluded that women are more likely to sign themselves, and their families, up for identity theft protection services.



The conclusions related to age were very strong. Senior citizens showed a high rate of answering that they think identity theft is a growing crime, but they were less likely to be following the news about it.



“Young adults (ages 18-24 years old) overwhelmingly displayed their obliviousness to identity theft as they showed that they weren’t interested in following identity theft news and a majority of them believe that the identity theft problem is actually getting better, when in fact it’s getting worse,” Toolson said.



The last key findings were based off of respondents’ income level. Approximately half of the surveyors who believe identity theft is getting better and don’t pay attention to identity theft topics make more than $75,000 each year. The lower class (income of $25,000 or lower) strongly answered that identity theft isn’t even a problem in the United States.



“The results of our survey interestingly showed that there was a strong correlation between income level and response on the status of identity theft in the country,” Toolson said.



About BestIDTheftCompanys.com

BestIDTheftCompanys.com finds, reviews and ranks all companies with identity theft services or products in the industry. The BIDTC team dissects all factors before appropriately ranking them, making it easy for consumers to read and understand. BestIDTheftCompanys.com allows users, experts and companies to have a voice regarding each company’s identity theft services.



Consumers can find new data and statistics on identity theft by visiting BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com