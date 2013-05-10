New Survival Kits Online Store to Help People Get Prepared for Emergencies

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The survival supplies store has launched on May 1st, 2013. It offers a large selection of survival kits, first aid supplies, survival gear, long term food storage and meals ready to eat. Large selection of handpicked products is listed to suit every need and taste. Survival kits are offered in many different forms – from 72 hour kits for 1 person to group survival kits. Office and school emergency kits are also offered in different sizes and combinations – from basic kits for 10 people to comprehensive 100 person kits.



“We are proud to announce today the launch of our new online survivalist store, easygokit.com”, said the founder. We set our standard high. Our aim is to become the Best Survivalist Store in US by offering quality survival kits and emergency items from the top-notch manufacturers in the industry at yet reasonable prices that anyone can afford. Our products make great gifts too, for those who want to stand apart from the crowd and make a really original and unusual presents”.



Every household should be prepared and have the necessary items that will help them survive floods, hurricanes, terrorism or any other disasters. Although kits alone cannot protect at all times, they will supply the most necessary items that will help you and your family during tough times. We encourage you to visit http://easygokit.com and check for yourself the large selection of survival products in the online store. Should they need a customized version of the kit the friendly staff will help them choose the best items for their personal needs.



About Power Tools Area LLC

