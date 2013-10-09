New Swiss Backpack Design Promising Secure, Organized Belongings Offers Discounts Through Crowdfunding

Basel, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- New Swiss-designed Citytube bag is promised to be the most practical bag in the world, helping to ease the burden placed on pockets struggling to hold essential belongings like keys, wallets, smartphones and more. Designer Markus Brunner has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo ending November 2 to unveil his design, offering discounts to supporters.



The Citytube’s unique design is separated into two main sections – the front and the back storage areas. The front storage area of the Citytube consists of a pocket large enough to stow a seven-inch tablet. It also has a rollmatic key chain system enabling wearers to find and use their keys in a quick, easy motion. Inside the front pocket, there is a five-inch pocket for smartphones and wallets. In the back storage area of the Citytube, there is one large pocket big enough for an umbrella, clothing or a keyboard. With an adjustable belt, the overall design of the Citytube is practical for both men and women of any size.



Security is an important feature of the Citytube design, with the wearer’s most important items in the front pocket. “Keeping your wallet, phone and keys in your field of vision deters pickpockets,” said Markus. “Your most important items are always at hand without having to remove or rotate the bag.” Citytube bags are offered in three different materials – regular backpack fabric, Neoprene and Kevlar in a variety of colors. Markus plans to offer variations on his design, such as a 10-inch back storage area with a hard case.



Supporters of Markus’ crowdfunding campaign have six levels of discounts available to them. The first two levels of giving $20 or $40 give supporters a 20 percent or 40 percent discount on a Citytube purchase, respectively. The next level of giving, $99, gives supporters a free Citytube bag made from regular backpack fabric. The fourth level of giving, $125, gives supporters a Neoprene Citytube bag while the fifth level of giving, $150, gives supporters a Kevlar Citytube bag. Finally, the highest level of giving, $350, gives supporters three Citytube bags – one of each available material.



About Citytube

Designed by Markus Brunner, Citytube is a new type of backpack giving users quick access to their belongings. The Citytube bag is 100 percent Swiss-made from its design to its manufacturing. For more information or to give to the crowdfunding effort at Indiegogo ending November 2, visit igg.me/at/citytube.