New Tactics Arise to Help Healthy Resolutions Stick

As a new year begins, Americans can expect to see a barrage of offers for products claiming to support their fitness and health-related resolutions. While many of these seem too good to be true, companies like AZChia are backed with scientific research on how certain products can dramatically support better health.



In recent years, chia seeds have gained popularity for their benefits in supporting a healthier lifestyle and superior overall health. Widely recognized as the richest plant source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, chia seeds and products are an easy way to enhance one’s health. The plant is a member of the mint family and originated in southern Mexico and Guatemala. As a member of the mint family the crop is never sprayed with pesticides, so residues are a non issue. Thus unless you are a purist, there is absolutely no need to pay for organic chia.



Dr. Wayne Coates, PhD and founder of AZChia, explained the benefits of chia seeds, and how they can help support healthy resolutions. “The natural antioxidants in chia makes it an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that is cholesterol-free and very affordable.” He continued, “We offer a variety of products on our website that allow customers to enhance the benefits of their diets and lifestyle changes in a very easy way that is totally natural.”



About AZChia

Founded by Dr. Wayne Coates, PhD Agricultural Engineering, AZChia is an online source for chia seeds and other chia-based nutritional products. Dr. Coates specializes in the production, evaluation and commercialization of chia (Salvia hispanica L.) and has worked extensively with chia in South and Central America, particularly on new crop introduction and commercialization. In addition to equipment development, his research has included planting, cultivation, irrigation and harvesting of test plots of numerous crops in various locations. Dr. Coates is currently Professor Emeritus at The University of Arizona Office of Arid Land Studies. More information and an online store can be found at http://www.azchia.com.