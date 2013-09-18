New Take Me Home Outfits Now Available at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of fashionable baby and toddler clothing, has added several new take me home outfits to their available selections. The comfortable, practical and adorable outfits are perfect for bringing a new bundle of joy home from the hospital, and include a variety of coordinating accessories.



Shoppers will find that these outfits are a perfect gift for a new mom and dad, who want their new little one to look absolutely adorable for their big trip home or when they meet family and friends for the first time. All of the sets are designed with a newborn gown with gathered hems allowing new parents easy access for diaper changes.



For a precious baby girl, the CachCach “Soho Cute” is a great choice. The fabric is a design of flowers and paisleys in hot pinks, purples, blues and golds and the hemline is trimmed with a cheetah print that borders a layer of hot pink rosettes.



For a sweet baby boy, the Haute Baby "Boy Oh Boy" set is a wonderful selection. This comfortable cotton set features tan and cream stripes, a perfect choice for parents who want to give their guy a wardrobe that consists of more than just blue hues. Appliquéd on the front is a plaid dump truck, perfect for the rough-and-tumble little boy who has just arrived. A matching striped hat with a coordinating stop sign truly completes the look.



Haute Baby and CachCach are two of the top designers of take me home outfits at Baby Bling Street. These designers recognize that today's parents are looking for more out of their children's clothes. They want their children to start their lives in style, but also recognize the importance of practical infant outfits. These take me home pieces are perfect, because they allow any new parent to dress their newborn to the nines while also easily maneuvering the basics of parenting such as feeding, changing and, of course, keeping baby warm and comfortable in soft fabrics with ample room to move.



Most baby fashion clothes and take me home outfits at Baby Bling Street are made in the United States, and brands such as Finn+Emma and Kiwi Industries offer garments made with certified 100% organic cotton and dyes that are perfect for a newborn's sensitive skin. Check out Baby Bling Street for newborn, infant and toddler clothing options today at https://www.babyblingstreet.com/



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.