New Talent Acquisition Specialist Joins the Saber Solutions Team

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Brittany Keith was welcomed this month as Saber Solutions’ first Talent Acquisition Specialist. In this position, her central focus will include the recruitment and selection of any and all qualified candidates looking to fulfill Saber’s employment needs. Brittany’s chief responsibilities will encompass the overall staffing process, job posting creation, resume analysis, interview schedule maintenance, follow-up proceedings and communications with professional employment services.



By accumulating over 10 years of experience in the Customer Service and Hospitality industry and three years of experience in Education, Brittany provides extensive knowledge of interpersonal and professional communications practices. As part of her first initiative at Saber, she plans to create, develop and maintain a system of talented candidates that will serve as the primary pool for any open staffing opportunities that may arise.



Brittany is a graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages and Culture with a concentration in Applied Business and a Minor in Business Management. She enjoys filling her free time with yoga, kayaking, cooking and Do-It-Yourself projects. She looks forward to quickly and effectively building the Saber Solutions team, in both the Charlotte and Atlanta locations.



