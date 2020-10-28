New Talented Indie Artist Rixh Rose on the Rize

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- New talented indie artist RIXH ROSE released debut album "Big Rose" available on music platforms for download and stream. Check out Ballhawg Music 21album which Rixh Rose features on several tracks. Big Rose (remix single) featuring Fast Cash Jizzle is out now. Listen, watch, and download Rixh Rose Chanel 101 official music video. Rixh Rose and Ballhawg Music have been pounding the pavement hard and putting in work in the music industry as a versatile, lyrically inclined collaborative that can hold their own and compete for bar-for-bar with local acts and global sensations.



Charismatic, confident Little Rock Arkansas bred singer, songwriter and rapper known as Rixh Rosé. A new upcoming indie artist popularity exploding after World star hip hop video premiere of Chanel 101 gaining over 8 million views. Little Rock home of former President Clinton and was once known for the nationally televised HBO series Banging in the Rock. Now the only the banging in the Rock is Rixh Rose and his Ballhawg label mates' tracks. Spending most of his teenaged years incarcerated and coming home losing one of his close friends led Rixh Rose to writing and Rapping to deal with his pain and struggles.



Rixh Rose first released two mixtapes in honor of his friend IKEYWORLD AND IKEYWORLD 2. One day while in his neighborhood John Barrow, He met Playboy Shane "the legend of little rock" whom is a billboard charting indie artist and CEO of Ballhawg Records (https://ballhawgmusic.com).



Playboy Shane had a sit down with Rixh Rose about his talent and putting that energy into music instead of the streets That talk led to Rixh Rose really taken the music and his talent serious. Signing to Ballhawg Records and recording several tracks on Ballhawg 21 album out now on all platforms. This is only the beginning as Rixh Rose coming to get his turn and make a difference with music. Check out the recently released Big Rose and Ballhawg Music 21 Albums out now.



Rixh Rose new project coming soon produced by platinum producers Bandplay, Squat Beats, 808 mafia major got pressure, Stupid edboi and others. Currently Closing out a promo and media run promoting albums.



