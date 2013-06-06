New Team Announcement by Scientific Animations for Indian Market

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Scientific Animations has announced a new team to service the needs of the Indian market. Currently, the Indian pharmaceutical market is over $20 billion and growing at more than 15% per year. “US pharmaceutical companies spend over 25% of revenue on marketing. However, in India, they estimate this is less than 10%, and with only 1% of this on graphics and animation, the market was never attractive for them,” says Girish Khera, MD, “but now we see that for drugs that are globally oriented, and non-generic, such as biosimilars, the level of spend on marketing as well as on high quality 3D animation is rising.”



Indian pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to produce drugs for the global market. Historically, large Indian pharmaceutical companies have produced generics (drugs that are off-patent) where margins are lower and the requirement for cutting edge marketing is less also. “Every doctor knows what a Lipitor or Neksium is, so there’s no need for an MOA (mechanism of action) video” says Dr Manissha Sharma, Director, Doctors Hub polyclinic, Gurgaon, “but for new procedures and drugs, they really help.”



Increasingly, the focus is on Drugs that are for global consumption and are less-generic. One such area is biosimilars, also known as biologics. Biosimilars are drugs which are produced or recombined from living organisms. It’s an exciting new area with the global biosimilar market projected at $10billion dollars in 2015, of which the Indian market would be about $300m (source: business standard).



With over 9 years of experience in the international market Scientific Animations is able to provide truly world class 3D medical animation. “And with a local production unit, they are able to service Indian companies at half the price of the US market.” Girish expects that as Indian companies look to win in the international biosimilar market, high quality graphics and animation will become a “must-have” in their marketing arsenal.



