New Tech Warehouse in Chippenham Creates 400 Logistics Jobs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- A new warehouse is being opened in Chippenham by the tech firm Huboo, which will create 400 logistics jobs for the area. Huboo has developed technology that provides online retailers with the tools access and complete end-to-end fulfillment operations and the increased demand for its services has required the firm to add significantly to its capacity. The new 106,000 sq ft facility is not the only expansion that the firm is undergoing, as the announcement about the Chippenham warehouse came shortly after the business expanded its operations in Europe too. Huboo said that Chippenham was the ideal location for the new warehouse because it has great transport links to nearby cities like Bristol and is also very well connected when it comes to ports like Southampton too. The 400 new jobs being created at the warehouse will include roles such as hub manager, site manager and site supervisor.



DSJ Global is a logistics headhunter focused on ensuring that talented people are up to date on new opportunities as they arise, such as those coming from the new Huboo warehouse in Chippenham. The firm has a long and rich history as a logistics headhunter, making connections for organisations that are keen to grow and individuals who want to take a career-defining next step. It's not just as a logistics headhunter that DSJ Global has expertise, as the firm also has a wealth of experience in key connected areas such as procurement and supply chain too. DSJ Global works with many different enterprises as a logistics headhunter, from agile startups to international organisations, and has developed a robust network of connections with hiring managers as a result. The firm has also built up a database of more than a million mid to senior professionals over the years. By using permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at DSJ Global can cater to any recruitment need.



The nationwide network that the firm has established in the UK is broad and covers most major cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. However, DSJ Global has also worked hard to develop international links to ensure it is an exceptional logistics headhunter, which is why the team in the UK is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As economic and political landscapes have changed over the past few years, it has been vital for many firms in the end-to-end supply chain industry to have specialist, expert hiring support. That's why DSJ Global invests in regularly training consultants and providing best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies for all staff to work with. There are many roles available via this logistics headhunter today including Clinical Procurement Manager, Purchasing AM and Operations Manager [Biotech].



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.