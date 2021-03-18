New Technologies Available for Logistics and Supply Chain Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The domestic US logistics industry continues to thrive as we approach the anniversary of the shelter-in-place mandate, which resulted in a significant boost for American e-commerce. However, the sector is also facing cost increases, new market demands, and staffing challenges. Simultaneously, new technology means that delivery via autonomous vehicles and drones is quickly becoming a reality, with key commercial sector regulatory approval expected to be rolled out by the end of March 2021. According to recent market research and industry forecasts, the logistics sector is well-positioned for additional growth. The prevalence of e-commerce and related logistics requirements is expected to continue after the pandemic. However, increasing labor costs may encourage firms to consider reduce staffing and transportation costs by implementing new technologies. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun laying down regulatory foundations for commercial drone use. Furthermore, last year, the issuing of a remote identification law for drones, resulted in the first fully autonomous commercial drone flight. Thus, these new FAA regulations have paved the way for drone use in civilian spaces, which are set to fully come into effect by the beginning of April 2021.



Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of visionary experts have used their unrivalled local knowledge of the US logistics and supply chain markets to deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions for both candidates and global companies. Their worldwide network of over one million industry professionals provides the firm with first-class resources and a comprehensive awareness when it comes to the logistics and supply chain sectors – allowing them to implement a universal approach to recruiting. As part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the chosen logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for 71 world-leading companies. The firm specialises in sourcing talent for logistics and planning jobs, candidates looking to further their procurement careers, plus clients in all types of manufacturing roles. The company partners with businesses of all types, from bustling novel start-ups, to established corporate enterprises – providing candidates with a diverse range of companies and job prospects, as well as companies with leading sector specific professionals.



There are currently a wide range of varied positions across the United States, from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Charlotte. DSJ Global's devoted experts are committed to delivering unmatched advice, guidance and feedback during each stage of the recruiting process, from source to hire. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Senior Operations & Strategic Projects Manager, Raw Material Procurement Manager, Vendor Risk Manager, Logistics Operations Manager, Director of Operations, Supply Chain Manager, Manager – East Coast Distribution, Senior Strategic Buyer – Professional Services, Senior Manager Supply Chain – Life Science Industry, Demand Planning Manager. These roles represent just a handful of the positions available through DSJ Global, all of which offer great opportunities and exciting career growth. To identify your next career step or source business-critical talent for your company, contact DSJ Global today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.