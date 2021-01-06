New Technologies & Market Entrants Have Caused Disruptions to the Industry - Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- The UK has faced an immense amount of uncertainty and disruption throughout 2020 and everyone is hopeful that the new year will bring a change of pace and a sense of normality back to everyday life as well as businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry. Along with the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the logistics and supply chain sectors have seen disruptions caused by new technologies, new market entrants and customer expectations. The introduction of customised manufacturing, crowd-sharing and the physical internet have created a demand for professionals to join the industry in order to help companies adapt to these changes quickly. The industry market is set to grow to £15.5tn by 2023 according to a report by CIPS. Demand for professionals to take on jobs in the logistics and supply chain industry is expected to increase with this. Now is a fantastic time to further your career in the UK.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global's team of 750 expert consultants are able to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies around the world. The firm is part of the Phaidon International Group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. DSJ Global have a worldwide perspective on logistics and supply chain recruitment and the firm has invested in regular training for their dedicated consultants to ensure they are kept up to date on the latest recruitment technology. By reimagining the traditional recruitment processes, DSJ Global have been able to achieve an immense amount of growth even through the disruptions caused by the pandemic, an impressive feat.



The firm offers recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors including logistics and supply chain, procurement and technical operations. Their huge network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals allows DSJ Global to make expertly informed decisions when it comes to the hiring process. Their unique service includes giving market trends and updates along with risk assessments for the future of the recruitment market. This is a particularly helpful service during the turbulent times we are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global work around the clock to secure hard-to-find business-critical talent with their immense database of professionals and to source dream careers for ambitious individuals. Whilst doing so the firm produces whitepapers on informative, current topics to keep their clients and candidates up to do on situations happening in the UK and around the world. The recent whitepaper published by DSJ Global is called 'The work-life rebalance' and details advice and guidance on how to ensure your employees have a healthy and productive workspace from home. The firm understands the importance of the wellbeing of staff during this difficult period which is why this is a great read for any employers looking to refresh their remote working managerial styles.



There are a plethora of jobs currently available through DSJ Global across the UK, from London to Manchester and Birmingham. The firm also works with a recruitment beyond borders ethos to ensure candidates do not miss out on fantastic opportunities happening across Europe, Asia and North America. Positions currently available include: director of operations, supply chain manager, supply planning (SAP) senior manager, clinical supply chain manager/senior manager, head of supply chain planning, logistics inventory manager, head of logistics and customer service, warehouse manager, category manager - logistics and transportation, logistics engineer and logistics analyst. These are just a selection of the jobs available, there is a huge amount of career growth potential for the right professionals.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain recruiters UK visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



