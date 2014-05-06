New Technology Paving the Way in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The procedures are performed by decorated plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani who is based out of Beverly Hills; he is a certified member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Mani, a pioneer in the field of plastic surgery, is the mind behind the makeovers of renowned people of interest around the area and abroad.



The surgeries are done after consultation and thorough analysis of past medical history if any; cutting edge Harmonic technology is employed in most of the procedures. Dr. Mani is noted for his pioneering work in the development of Harmonic technology.



A spokesperson said “Harmonic technology uses high frequency mechanical vibration to combine cutting and coagulating, the technology has been proven in more than 9 million procedures all over the world. This has come as a relief to people wanting to go through plastic surgery procedures as the use of Harmonic technology has been credited with improved post-surgery recovery time and significant reduction in complexities.”



The major aesthetic surgeries done at Dr. Mani’s Beverly Hills office include facial surgery procedures, facelift surgery, blepharoplasty, browlifts, and rhinoplasty. Breast surgery procedures including breast augmentation is another feature at the clinic. There are special non-surgical procedures which include laser hair removal and skin tightening.



Harmonic technology enables the surgeon to do facelift procedures under local anesthesia, without any general anesthetic or even sedation. Lorenzo Lamas adds “Marc turned the clock back 10 years for me.”



Helen Karta, 29, says “I couldn’t stop peering down my top at my brand new assets.” Success stories seem to define Dr. Mani’s operation running out of Beverly Hills.



About Plasticsurgery-beverlyhills.com

Located at Beverly Hills the surgeries are aided with cutting edge Harmonic technology. Surgeries are performed after thorough physical evaluation and consultation. Dr. Mani has an impressive list of clientele to his name.



Contact



Beverly Hills Location: 99675 Brighton Way Suite 340,

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Office: (310) 203-0511

Fax: (310) 859-9820

Email: mmanimd@post.harvard.edu



Dubai Location: Mezzanine Floor, 21st Century Building

Abu Bakr Al Siddique Road

Deira, Dubai