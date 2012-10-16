New TENS Therapy Review Page Helps People Deal with Back Pain

Evansport, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Kathryn Finley, an independent journalist specialized in writing about health and beauty subjects, has created a new web page that reviews a popular machine for relieving both acute and chronic back pain.



Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation or TENS is a non-invasive, low-risk therapy which helps control or relieve some types of pain.



In TENS treatment for pain management, a small device produces low-voltage electrical current. This current is delivered near the source of pain. The electricity influences nerves in the suffering region and transmits signals to the brain that scramble regular pain perception. TENS is not uncomfortable and can be helpful remedy to hide pain.



People should not confuse TENS with EMS or Electro Muscle Stimulation. EMS and TENS portable machines look similar and both of them use electrodes. However, TENS is for blocking pain, while EMS stimulates muscles.



TENS therapy is safe to use with other medication. But people with a pacemaker should not use these devices because they may interfere with its operation. In addition, a TENS unit should not be placed directly over the spinal column, over the eyes, on the front of the neck, internally, on wounds and over a tumour.



