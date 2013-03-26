New Testimonials Reveal IBOGA House's Success in Treating Depression, Drug Addictions & PTSD

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Iboga House is a traditional shamanic healing center, dedicated to treating people with addiction problems, PTSD, depression and other mental health issues, using the Iboga root. There are others who use a diluted and or manufactured version of this medical plant to obtain the active ingredient, ibogaine, but without the success rate and safety that only Iboga House can claim. They have an 80+% success rate of full recoveries with their patients too.



Iboga House is one of only several authentic providers of the Iboga root. The Center is owned and run by Moughenda, a 10th generation Bwiti Shaman, from Gabon, Africa and his wife Julia Malone Mikala. A Shaman is much like a holy man; they’re able to encounter the spiritual world in a way that heals their patients’ minds and souls. With the help of Moughenda and the Iboga root, astonishing mental health healings are happening.



Iboga House is a government licensed rehabilitation center in Costa Rica. Moughenda is one of the few people that use the authentic Spirit medicine of Iboga root to help others from all over the world. His mission is to get the western world educated about Iboga and provide awareness that the Iboga Root is a spiritual plant medicine and needs to be regulated by a shamanic provider, when it is taken.



Iboga House is located at a resort setting in Costa Rica where they use the authentic native Iboga root plant from Gabon, Africa. According to Director Julia Malone, “We just finished another session here at the Iboga House and were thrilled to have such a wonderful group of five people: one opiate detox, one crack cocaine, 2 SSRI, 1 general detox, 5 psycho-spiritual journeys and one with depression/anxiety/PTSD/OCD/Social phobia. There were three women from California and 2 guys from Canada. They are all friends now after this healing journey together.



One patient commented “My life is changed forever from what Iboga House showed me. It is a fact; I feel more peace, happiness and clarity then I have since I was a child. This was the best decision of my life. I would recommend Iboga House to everyone, especially since I know you will evolve and be better at what you do. I may even become a provider because of how much I now believe in the medicine of the Iboga Root" Krista T, SSRI Detox/Psycho-Spiritual from California



Another patient offers, “I just want to say that I lived a very good time at the Iboga House Thank you all, it was very nice to have this experience. It helped a lot and made me realize many things about myself. Thank you very much!" S.T, Quebec Canada



For more information on Iboga House visit www.ibogahouse.com

View Moughenda here as he speaks on “what is a Shaman?” http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGLknitPUnM&feature=em-share_video_user