New Theatre Breaks in London for 2013 and 2014

Bidwell, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Theatre Breaks has announced 6 new London Theatre Break packages for the autumn 2013 and winter 2013 / 2014 seasons, featuring some of the biggest names in musical theatre history including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Les Miserables writers Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and Roddy Doyle.



Throughout 2013 London’s Theatreland has gone from strength to strength, attracting more and more domestic visitors in what is already a highly successful year for many new theatre productions. Two of the most popular new breaks will be to see two new shows from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Once a partnership that changed the face of musical theatre, they are now on opposing production teams.



Rice’s From Here to Eternity will open at the Shaftesbury Theatre on London’s famous Shaftesbury Avenue and will star Darius Campbell as Sergeant Warden, played by Burt Lancaster in the movie.



Stephen Ward, the man who bought down a government and swung the swinging sixties when he introduced Christine Keeler to John Profumo is the subject of Andrew Lloyd Webbers’ new show Stephen Ward, with music inspired by the hits of the time.



“Although it is an odd subject for a musical we expect this show to be very popular amongst our core audience“ says Simon Harding owner of Theatre Breaks. “Since they were born in the late 40’s and 50’s, Baby Boomers have been effecting statistics all their lives: this nostalgic look back at their youth, coinciding with the likelihood that they will be celebrating a number of significant anniversaries, birthday and life events, will have them looking to Theatre Breaks to provide a bit of magic!”



Other shows coming to London in 2013 include the stage adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments and the comedy Barking in Essex starring comedian, Lee Evans.



London Theatre Breaks in 2014 will see the return of Boubil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon for its 25th anniversary for which bookings open in September. Also making a hugely anticipated return to London next year is a completely re-written The Full Monty. The re-write by Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the screen play for the original movie sees the show returned to its home town of Sheffield where it premiered earlier in the year to rave reviews (not to mention a few screams!)



About Family-run Theatre Breaks

Family-run Theatre Breaks has promoted culture-led tourism for over 30 years and these six new theatre break packages join a long list of breaks featuring West End musicals, plays and comedies, as well as other cultural events in London and around the UK.



Press Contact for Theatre Breaks



Simon Harding

Simon.harding@theatrebreaks.com

0203 2871808

http://www.theatrebreaks.com